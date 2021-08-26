Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 26th Aug, 2021

Man in his 50s dies from Covid-19, Gibraltar’s 97th fatality linked to virus

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
26th August 2021

A local man in his early 50s has died from Covid-19, the Gibraltar Government confirmed on Thursday, bringing the number of deaths related to the virus to 97 since the start of the pandemic.

The man, who was not vaccinated, had been in the critical care unit of St Bernard’s Hospital for what the government described as “a significant amount of time”.

He died on Thursday morning from multi-organ failure and sepsis as a result of SARS-CO-2 infection.

The man had no other underlying health problems. His death will be recorded in Friday’s statistics as a death from Covid-19.

In announcing the sad news, the government underscored the need for continued care despite Gibraltar having lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions following a community-wide vaccination program earlier this year.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we must confirm the sad news of a death in our community from Covid-19, a relatively young person who was otherwise fit,” Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said.

“My condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.”

“Please remember that whilst Gibraltar has lifted all but a few restrictions, Covid-19 is still all around and is potentially fatal, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.”

“Please continue to take every precaution recommended by Public Health, maintain good hygiene and call 111 at the first sign of symptoms.”

On Thursday, another five resident cases of Covid-19 were detected, according to the government’s latest statistical update.

Two of those cases were not vaccinated, both in the 10 to 20 age group.

There were a total of 86 active cases of Covid-19 on the Rock on Thursday, with 67 results pending and 196 people in self isolation.

Most of them were of the highly infectious Delta variant, with 17 cases yet to be processed to identify the strain.

Of the active cases, two were in the Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital and two inn the critical care unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, Gibraltar has detected 5,314 cases of the virus.

