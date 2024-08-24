Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 24th Aug, 2024

Man jailed for stealing £30,000 vehicle

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2024

A man was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for stealing a £30,000 car from a local dealership, following an investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Egyptian national Mohamed Ahmed, 33, of no fixed place of abode, was sentenced in the Magistrates’ Court on Friday after pleading guilty to a charge of theft.

The court heard how Ahmed was previously employed as a service technician at the dealership, before he was dismissed on June 11 this year.

After a subsequent stock check by the business, staff noticed that a vehicle was missing.

Internal CCTV cameras were checked, which showed Ahmed taking the vehicle from the garage on June 6.

The matter was reported to the RGP and, following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department, officers found that the vehicle left Gibraltar on June 14 via the vehicle exit point into Spain.

CID detectives arrested Ahmed on June 27. During the interview, he admitted to parking the vehicle in Algeciras, Spain.

Following a joint operation with Policia Nacional officers, the vehicle was located and returned to the Rock.

Following his arrest, Ahmed was remanded at HM Prison Windmill Hill, where he will now finish the remainder of his sentence.

