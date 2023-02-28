Man jailed two years for false imprisonment
A man who falsely imprisoned a woman in his home and struck her so hard her tooth dislodged was jailed 24 months on Monday by the Supreme Court. Anthony Gilbert, 47, of Glacis Estate, had pleaded guilty to false imprisonment on the first day of trial, with charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and...
