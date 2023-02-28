Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Man jailed two years for false imprisonment

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
28th February 2023

A man who falsely imprisoned a woman in his home and struck her so hard her tooth dislodged was jailed 24 months on Monday by the Supreme Court. Anthony Gilbert, 47, of Glacis Estate, had pleaded guilty to false imprisonment on the first day of trial, with charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and...

