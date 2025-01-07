Man ordered dog to attack police, Supreme Court hears
The trial of a man accused of setting his pit bull terrier on police officers who tried to arrest him began at the Supreme Court on Monday. Jayron Perez, 25, of Glacis Estate, is charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm by commanding his dog to attack police officers at his residence...
