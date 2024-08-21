Man pleads guilty to multiple burglaries and thefts  

A man pleaded guilty to three burglaries and two thefts before the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following an investigation by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Yassine Haouari, 28, of La Linea, was in police custody last Monday in relation to an unrelated matter, when detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department identified him as a suspect in a burglary after recognising him on an internal wanted notice.

A thorough investigation was then launched by CID detectives, during which Haouari was linked to two further burglaries and two outstanding thefts.

He was arrested and charged for all five offences and kept in police custody until his appearance in the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that on December 16, 2023, Haouari tried to force entry into the balcony doors of an office in the area of Marina Bay, before fleeing from the area when an alarm was triggered.

He then stole a £500 bicycle on January 5 this year from the area of Neptune House, Marina Bay and a €650 E-Scooter from the area of the Sunborn Hotel on April 19.

On January 20, Haouari had also entered a private residence in Marina Bay and stole four cartons of cigarettes worth £120, two pairs of trainers worth £100 and numerous items of clothing.

And on March 31, he entered a private vessel berthed in Marina Bay and stole a laptop, two iPads, a Samsung tablet computer and loose change with a total value of approximately £2,100 and €250.

Haouari was remanded in HM Prison Windmill Hill and will be sentenced at the Magistrates’ Court on September 6.