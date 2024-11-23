Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Man rescued in joint operation after falling off ferry

By Chronicle Staff
23rd November 2024

A man who fell off a ferry in the Bay of Gibraltar on Saturday was rescued by a vessel from the Department of the Environment.

The man was on a ferry sailing operating across the Strait of Gibraltar when he fell into the sea approximately 1.5 nautical miles from Camp Bay.

The reason why remains unclear.

At around 12.45pm, a joint search and rescue operation was put in motion by the Port of Gibraltar’s vessel traffic monitoring service and Spanish authorities.

Officers on the EPRU vessel Osprey made their way immediately to the area, where an orange smoke distress signal was fired by a passing tanker, which also deployed two life rings.

“The strong winds and tides made it hard for officers to clearly see the distress signal at sea and the person,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“Port VTS officers co-ordinated the response guiding EPRU officers to the person’s location.”
Upon arrival, a 37-year old Spanish national was seen in the water in poor health condition due to
the trauma of the fall overboard.

The person was assisted on board Osprey and an assessment of his condition was conducted.
Shortly after, a Salvamento Maritimo vessel and vessel from Algeciras Pilots attended the area, as did a vessel from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Once the person was stabilised he was assisted onto the Algeciras Pilot vessel and was taken to the area of El Saladillo, where an ambulance was waiting onshore.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “This search and rescue operation is a prime example of how neighbouring authorities are able to work together efficiently and effectively when required.”

“Thanks to all officers involved, who displayed excellent teamwork, professionalism and communication throughout the incident, and as a result have saved a life.”

