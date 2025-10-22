Manchester 62 make life difficult against lowly Europa Point

Manchester 62 FC 4–3 Europa Point FC

Goals:

Manchester 62 FC

J. Chipolina (47 min)

Flalhi Idrissi (55 min)

Benítez Fajardo (71 min)

J. Chipolina (74 min)

Europa Point FC

Holmqvist Lugo (48 min)

Amador de Magalhães Pereira (52 min)

Lombaya (90+2 min)

Manchester 62 were left scoreless by half-time.

But just a minute into the second half, Joseph Chipolina — having removed his headgear — rose to head in from a corner to give Manchester the lead.

Only two minutes later, Europa Point levelled the score after threading a pass cleanly through the middle of the defence.

It could have been two for Europa Point seconds later, but the ball ran just behind their forward.

Manchester 62 then appeared to switch off. In the 51st minute, a defensive mistake and hesitation from the keeper while clearing saw the ball blocked and fall kindly for Europa Point’s second goal.

Europa Point continued their momentum, but by the 54th minute, Manchester 62 seemed to wake up. A surging run ended with a composed strike past the keeper to level the score once again.

In the 58th minute, Europa Point could have added a third — a blocked shot fell kindly for another attack, but the forward’s lob went high under pressure from the advancing keeper.

On 70 minutes, Manchester broke through again. A cross into the six-yard box found Benítez, who appeared to mis-hit his shot, but in trying to block, the Europa Point captain deflected it into his own net for 3–2.

Just three minutes later, a long-distance strike from Chipolina — launched from near the halfway line — looped over the keeper to make it 4–2.

Europa Point grabbed a late goal deep into stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to deny Manchester 62 the victory.