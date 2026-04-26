More medals for SOG this Sunday

Following this Sunday mornings early medal for Special Olympics Gibraltar with Marvin and Dorian Zammit beating Malta in their final 5-4 to win bronze medal in the top division of the bocce tournament. There were more medals coming for SOG.

Francis Avellano and Miguell Rubio lost their final match today and ended their division in silver medal position. The top spot in division D was claimed by Julian de las Heras and Frederick Barker who took a well deserved gold medal position after winning their final game 9 - 2.

A spokesperson for SOG adding “Highlight for the organisers was the mixed country pairing of Dominic Hemmi with a Luxembourg athlete who could speak no English. It was claimed that they summed up what Special Olympics was all about. They played exceptionally well and after narrowly losing their last match 8 -5 ended in silver medal position, but it was in the top division.”