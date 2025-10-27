Manchester 62 players do sit down protest on kick off

Manchester 62 players have this evening held a two minute sit down protest immediately after kick off during their match against Lincoln Red Imps.

All Manchester 62 players sat down on the turf removing their head gear, one of the conditions for them playing for the club. Lincoln Red Imps players respected the protest and kicked the ball round during the two minutes within their own half keeping the match going without interruption which could have seen Manchester 62 players disciplined.

The protest is understood to follow growing concerns within the Manchester 62 club in relation to its future and alleged outstanding wages for players.

It is understood the concerns over the clubs future is being closely monitor by the Gibraltar FA.