Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Manchester Army Cadet Force visit Gibraltar

Images show Army Cadets from the Mancester area taking part in an exercise while visiting Gibraltar.

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2024

Last month members of the Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force visited Gibraltar for a routine trip, spending a week on the Rock.

With the support staff 27 cadets under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel William Royle, spent the majority of their visit utilising the great facilities that are on offer up at Buffadero Training Camp, where they participated in shooting exercises on the 25m Range.

Greater Manchester Cadets, who have a strong alliance with the Gibraltar Cadets, will regularly take it in turns to return to Gibraltar or to host the Gibraltar Cadets in Manchester.

Both cadet forces have signed an alliance whereby they must maintain and foster the association established to encourage training, friendship, and harmony between the young people of Gibraltar and Greater Manchester.

During their time in Gibraltar, the cadets visited the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron and Gunwharf, where they participated in various water sports before indulging in a BBQ.

Upon their arrival at Gunwharf, the cadets were greeted by the Governor, Sir David Steel.

The cadets were awarded some downtime to explore Gibraltar, with visits to St Michael’s Cave, The Convent, and the Gibraltar Museum.

“This was an amazing opportunity for the cadets and staff of Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force to train and socialise alongside our Gibraltar Cadet Force friends, “said Lieutenant Colonel Royle.

“This exchange marked the beginning of what is hoped will be a long lasting friendship, which will be remembered by all for a very long time and for some it will be a life changing experience.”

