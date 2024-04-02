Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

Features

‘MARIA’ a film by Nina Danino to be broadcast next month

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2024

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be screening a new film by Nina Danino in Gibraltar next month.

‘MARIA’ focuses on the life and last days of Maria Callas, the American-Greek Soprano singer, and will be screened at Ince’s Hall on April 18.

The film image is transfigured in an audio-visual ‘Iconostasis’ (a wall of icons) of different archive formats and newly-shot footage.

Nina Danino was born in Gibraltar and studied Fine Art in London in the 70s and 80s. Her films have been shown in festivals worldwide, including in Edinburgh and London. Her interests centre on experimental languages of film.

This is her fifth feature length film and sister film to ‘Solitude’, which was launched in 2022. Together the two films form a diptych about powerful iconic women. The productions illustrate Ms Danino’s long term artistic practice exploring the voice, experimental film, jouissance and religious iconography.

A trailer of the film can be found online: https://ninadanino.co.uk/maria/

The film will be screened at Ince’s Hall on April 18.

For those interested in attending more details are available from the development team on: development@culture.gov.gi

