Maribel Matthews recognised with ‘Artivism’ award
Local artist Maribel Matthews has been recognised for her climate change ‘Artivism’ by New York magazine ‘Art Tour International’. Mrs Matthews recently received the award from ‘Art Tour International – Artists for a green planet’ for ‘Artivist of the year’ where she was recognised for the environmental awareness she has raised through her art. She...
