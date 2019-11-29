Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 29th Nov, 2019

Marine science students launch public perception survey

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2019

Marine Science students from the University of Gibraltar have launched a survey to assess public attitudes regarding Gibraltar’s marine environment.

The University’s Masters in Marine Science and Climate Change programme is now in its second year and has attracted a diverse cohort of international students, the university said in a statement.

Speaking about the survey, UK student Emma Hall said: “We are reaching out to Gibraltar’s community in order to gauge public opinion on the state of our marine environment, particularly in light of recent global environmental media coverage.”

“The results of the study may inform and direct our MSc research projects.”

The survey takes a few minutes to complete and can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KCNMQLN

Students will also be conducting face to face surveys on Main Street between 9:30am and 12pm on Monday December 2.

