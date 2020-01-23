Mark Brexit with firework display that can be seen from France, says MP

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Britain's exit from the European Union next week should be marked with a firework display that can be seen from France, a Conservative MP has urged.

Natalie Elphicke also called for a "We love the UK banner" to be hung from the White Cliffs of Dover on January 31.

The newly-elected Dover and Deal MP hopes to replace a rival 150 square metre "We still love EU" banner which is being crowdfunded by Liberal Democrat MEP Antony Hook.

Mrs Elphicke said: "People here on the White Cliffs voted overwhelmingly to leave Europe and reclaim our place as an independent nation in the world.

"This is a moment where we can look forward with ambition to the Britain we can build in the decades to come.

"A nation where we not only respect the democratic decisions of the British people, but work together to make ours a land of opportunity and prosperity, from which every corner of our country will benefit.

"That's why the message we should be beaming on to the White Cliffs is that 'We love the UK' - because we are proud to become an independent nation again.

"Britain is a land full of brilliant, creative and resourceful people that is open for business across the globe."

Mr Hook's campaign has raised more than £13,000 - more than twice his target of £5,500 - and he said he and his team have "more exciting plans to make sure our message is heard right across the continent".