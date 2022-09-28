Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Maroc Atlas Gibraltar holds charity event in Casemates

By Chronicle Staff
28th September 2022

The Maroc Atlas Gibraltar 4x4 club recently held a stall in Casemates Square where they displayed their charity work.

The stall included a display of previous photographs of their participation in the Maroc Challenge Winter Edition, an international rally run in Morocco which the club will be representing Gibraltar in December.

The team also recently left Gibraltar for Morocco, and along with the Taourarte Education Project will donate school materials.

Most Read

Local News

Superyacht Axioma sold for $37.5m

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

Wed 28th Sep, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian wins UK’s Top Model Charity People’s Choice Award

Sat 24th Sep, 2022

Brexit

Labour ‘unequivocally committed’ to Gibraltar’s British sovereignty and self-determination

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Local News

35 years on, a tree planted in memory of missing sailor Simon Parkes

Tue 27th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib-registered gambling company fined £2.87m over social responsibility and anti-money laundering failings

28th September 2022

Local News
Summer Sports train returns to full capacity after Covid disruption

28th September 2022

Local News
GFIU head addresses UN Office of Drugs and Crime’s regional conference in Egypt

28th September 2022

Local News
Kroll hosts cycling marathon fundraiser

28th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022