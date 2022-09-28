Maroc Atlas Gibraltar holds charity event in Casemates
The Maroc Atlas Gibraltar 4x4 club recently held a stall in Casemates Square where they displayed their charity work.
The stall included a display of previous photographs of their participation in the Maroc Challenge Winter Edition, an international rally run in Morocco which the club will be representing Gibraltar in December.
The team also recently left Gibraltar for Morocco, and along with the Taourarte Education Project will donate school materials.