Mason completes an impressive season with move to Lincoln Red Imps

From international goalscoring debutant to signing for the league champions, the past fortnight has been a roller-coaster period of highs for Leon Mason.

The 19-year-old, who enjoyed an impressive debut season with Mons Calpe, was this week announced as the latest signing for Lincoln Red Imps, adding to the already large contingent of Gibraltar national team players within the league champions’ ranks.

Leon, who scored against the British Virgin Islands in Gibraltar’s historic 4-0 victory — the national team’s biggest-ever win — joins alongside Ethan Jolley as Lincoln Red Imps prepare for the departure of Tjay De Barr and are also expected to see Pozo move abroad.

With players such as Ethan Britto expected to make a full return to fitness after a prolonged injury, and with the likes of Lopes and Torrilla already among their ranks, Lincoln Red Imps continue to boast one of the strongest home-grown player contingents in the league.

Mason, whose former club missed out on European football this summer, joins the squad at a time when Lincoln Red Imps have recorded one of their best financial years. Their December 2025 financial statement showed a profit of £1.4 million, even before they completed their Conference League group-stage matches and prior to knowing the full extent of their European earnings, which would only have been calculated at the conclusion of the competitions.

This contrasts with the losses reported by both runners-up St Joseph’s and Europa FC, further widening the financial gap between clubs in the top tier.