Fri 26th Feb, 2021

Local News

Master of AM Ghent charged over oil spill

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2021

The captain of a cargo ship has been charged with allowing oil to be discharged into port waters, the Royal Gibraltar Police confirmed on Thursday.

Ashish Maini was recalled from police bail and now faces two charges as master of the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier AM Ghent.

The first charge is allowing oil to be discharged into port waters, the second damaging the breeding site of a wild animal of a European Protected Species.

The 43-year-old is set to appear in the Magistrates Court on Friday morning.

The RGP investigation was conducted together with the Gibraltar Port Authority, Gibraltar Maritime Administration and the Department of Environment.

Earlier this month the AM Ghent was involved in an oil spill during a bunkering operation while anchored in British waters in the Bay of Gibraltar.

The ship has been detained in Gibraltar.

