Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Mastercard to phase out magnetic strips on cards by 2033

By Press Association
18th August 2021

By Tess de la Mare, PA

Mastercard is phasing out the magnetic strip that has been the vital element of all credit and debit cards since the 1960s.

The financial services giant has said that the strip is on the verge of becoming obsolete with merchants and consumers increasingly relying on chip technology to conduct transactions securely.

Modern chip cards have also powered the rise of contactless payments, while online smartphone alternatives such as Apple Pay are also increasingly popular.

Biometric cards, which combine a user’s fingerprints with chips to verify identity for added security, are also on the rise.

Instead of swiping their cards, shoppers now mostly either insert or tap, meaning the magnetic tape is no longer needed.

Mastercard said that from 2024, Mastercard credit and debit cards will not be required to have a strip “in most markets” and will be completely phased out by 2033.

It claims to be the first payment network to ditch the magnetic strip.

Now 86% of card transactions globally rely on chip technology, Mastercard said.

The pandemic also rapidly accelerated the take up of newer, contactless technology – in the first quarter of 2021 Mastercard logged 1 billion more contactless transactions compared to the same period in 2020.

It the second quarter of 2021, contactless accounted for 45% of all in-person checkout transactions globally, it said.

Ajay Bhalla, president of Mastercard’s cyber and intelligence business, said: “It’s time to fully embrace these best-in-class capabilities, which ensure consumers can pay simply, swiftly and with peace of mind.”

The invention of the magnetic strip is credited to multinational technology firm IBM in the 1960s, after its engineers spotted the potential to code shoppers personal information on them.

The technology was already used for audio recordings and computer disks.

According to IBM, the idea was born when engineer Forrest Parry was trying to figure out how to combine the strip with plastic identity cards used by the CIA.

Glue was damaging the tape, so his wife Dorothea suggested fusing it to the card with her iron.

Most Read

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

UK/Spain News

Spanish firefighters tackle serious forest fire between Algeciras and Tarifa

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Local News

RGP warns against ‘free running’ after teen sustains serious injuries

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Local News

Tourists stranded in Gib after easyJet flight diverted

Sat 14th Aug, 2021

Local News

As a thank you to staff in Covid times, Morrisons expected to close this Boxing Day

Mon 16th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Call for government action to cut climate impact of fishing industry

18th August 2021

UK/Spain News
Experts call for focus in funding long Covid research

18th August 2021

UK/Spain News
No evidence that Covid jabs raise miscarriage risk, MHRA says

17th August 2021

UK/Spain News
New cheaper, faster Covid test could be used at airports, say researchers

17th August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021