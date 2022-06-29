Match-fixing gang targeting Spanish and Gibraltar leagues made 500,000 euros, Spanish police say
A “highly-structured” organised crime group involved in alleged match-fixing in the Royal Spanish Football Federation leagues and the Gibraltar National League is believed to have made more than 500,000 euros in profits, mostly on activities linked to Spain’s third division, Spain’s Policia Nacional said. Authorities arrested 21 people and an additional six are under investigation...
