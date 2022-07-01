Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Jul, 2022

Local News

Matthew Collings visits local artists in preparation for Bermondsey London Exhibition

By Chronicle Staff
1st July 2022

British art critic, writer and broadcaster Matthew Collings recently visited Gibraltar to meet with the nine artists selected to represent the Rock in London at an Exhibition at Bermondsey Project Space.

“The visit organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is in line with the Government’s vision to promote Gibraltar’s art abroad and put the Rock on the Cultural map,” said a statement from the Government.

“It fits in well with its educational drive to create opportunities for artists and further their growth and development.”

Mr Collings is an established artist with a broad background and spent time discussing the artists’ creations and exploring their vision.

He visited some of them in their studios at home, and in other venues including the John Mackintosh Hall.

“Matthew has been impressed with the quality and diversity of the work produced and feels the exhibition will offer a true snapshot of Gibraltar through the artistic lens,” said the statement.
“Gibraltar’s history and heritage captured through iconic buildings and landmarks, its natural beauty through mixed media work, its essence, and people through modern interpretations with film and sculpture represented too.”

“Matthew will now work on writing a catalogue for the Exhibition which will no doubt serve to promote the event further.”

GCS said they thank Mr Collings for his involvement in this initiative and for his valuable advice and steer working with the artists.

They also thanked artist Phillipa Beale, who will be curating the exhibition, for her support and vision with the project.

