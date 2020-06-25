Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mattress donation for Care Agency

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2020

Stena Drillship, through its agent Transcoma Shipping in Gibraltar, has donated 50 mattresses to the Care Agency.
Additionally, MH Bland also assisted in the logistics of the donation.

“The Care Agency are very grateful to all involved in this kind gesture,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

Pictured above are April Smart-Devincenzi, Head of Finance (ag) Care Agency; Roy Inglis, Logistics Controller for Stena IceMax; Raul Castillo, Operations Department for Transcoma; and Brian Pizarro, Logistics Manager for MH Bland

