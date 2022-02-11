Maurice Turnock on his way to take King of the Road Title
As the Road Runners League enters its sixth race weekend Maurice Turnock looks set to claim the Kind of the Road leading the male category after five races. With six of seven races counting for points Maurice Turnock leads with 485 points with Alfredo Caballero Benitez in second dplace with 437. Missing from the top...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here