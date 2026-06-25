Mauro joins Pozo in move to Boston United

Gibraltar international defender Kai Mauro becomes the second summer signing from Gibraltar by English National League club Boston United.

The Lincolnshire club, founded in 1933, announced the signing of Nicholas Pozo on Wednesday with Kai Mauro's arrival announced this Thursday.

'The 19-year-old has linked up with the Pilgrims from Spanish side Cadiz C – and arrives on an initial one-year-contract, with a further year's option," said a media statement.

"Mauro will officially join the club on July 1 – pending the completion of the formalities of international clearance and Football Association and National League approval.

"He has 10 full international caps to his credit so far – having appeared in domestic club football in both Gibraltar and Spain."

Both Mauro and Pozo arrive at Boston United as the club looks towards building its squad to challenge for promotion having finished midway through the table last season.