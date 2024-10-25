Mayor honours foster carers at breakfast reception, celebrating their vital role in supporting Gibraltar's children

The Mayor hosts, Carmen Gomez, hosted a breakfast reception for Foster Carers, earlier this month.

Members of Staff from the Care Agency and Social Services were also present, along with Minster for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

In her speech, the Mayor recognised and gave thanks on behalf of this excellent community she is proud to represent, for the admirable work they all do.

“We are extremely grateful to all the foster, and kinship carers, who have come forward to ensure that children, who cannot remain with their immediate family, can nevertheless grow up within a secure, loving and nurturing environment, which they help provide,” she said.

“This is not an easy task and is to be commended, as it gives children a chance to turn their lives around to their advantage.”

CEO for the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, followed with a few words of thanks.

For any further information on fostering, contact the Care Agency.