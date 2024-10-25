Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mayor honours foster carers at breakfast reception, celebrating their vital role in supporting Gibraltar's children

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th October 2024

The Mayor hosts, Carmen Gomez, hosted a breakfast reception for Foster Carers, earlier this month.

Members of Staff from the Care Agency and Social Services were also present, along with Minster for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

In her speech, the Mayor recognised and gave thanks on behalf of this excellent community she is proud to represent, for the admirable work they all do.

“We are extremely grateful to all the foster, and kinship carers, who have come forward to ensure that children, who cannot remain with their immediate family, can nevertheless grow up within a secure, loving and nurturing environment, which they help provide,” she said.

“This is not an easy task and is to be commended, as it gives children a chance to turn their lives around to their advantage.”

CEO for the Care Agency, Carlos Banderas, followed with a few words of thanks.

For any further information on fostering, contact the Care Agency.

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Local News

Montagu development ‘not in keeping’ with Govt plans for area

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Franco drums up support for Brexit demo: ‘We don’t want another 1969’

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Sports

England and Spain U21s to face each other in La Línea friendly

Tue 22nd Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Isolas event sheds light on menopause in the workplace

25th October 2024

Local News
Gibraltar’s 2024 Health and Safety Seminar champions resilient, sustainable workplace practices

25th October 2024

Local News
‘Pan Dulces & Mince Pies: A Llanito Celebration of Christmas Traditions & Memories’

25th October 2024

Local News
Montagu development ‘not in keeping’ with Govt plans for area

24th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024