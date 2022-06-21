Mayor hosts cultural youth festivals reception

Winners and participants at cultural youth festivals over the last year attended a reception at City Hall hosted by the Mayor, Christian Santos.

The Minister for Culture, John Cortes was also in attendance and joined Mr Santos in congratulating the young people.

Mr Santos praised teachers, mentors and directors for their positive influence when teaching the young actors, musicians, dancers and singers.

Addressing the youngsters, Mr Santos said that determination and hard work are vital alongside their talent in achieving success, and wished them success in the future.

The same event was hosted last year, and Mr Santos said he was pleased to see new faces alongside familiar faces, which is “a testament to the fact that the arts and culture are thriving in Gibraltar.”