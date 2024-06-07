Mayor hosts Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted a reception in honour of the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service.

In a speech at the event, she underscored how members of the service bring calm to chaos and courage in the face of danger.

The life of a fire fighter is filled with immense training, skill development, and knowing how to react to the worst possible scenarios.

They never know what they will encounter on each call, but nevertheless proceed with the same level of commitment and service.

As Mayor, Ms Gomez believes that the community is very proud of the service they provide, and expressed gratitude on their behalf.

Those in attendance included Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, Leslie Bruzon, and Chief Fire Officer, Colin Ramirez, along with several firefighters.