Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Mayor hosts Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force

By Chronicle Staff
16th February 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted the Greater Manchester Army Cadet Force on Friday, during their visit to Gibraltar.

The cadet force provides brilliant services to young people, giving the opportunity to learn life skills, earn qualifications, and experience adventure.

For some, this is their first time in Gibraltar, and even abroad.

The Mayor “had no doubt that they will find us a warm and welcoming community, and this will be a memorable occasion in their lives. She extended her wish that they return to our shores in the near future,” said a statement from the Government.

She thanked the Instructors for the remarkable work that they do.

A breakfast, playing of the Piano and even a sing-a-long was enjoyed by all during the visit.

