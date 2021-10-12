Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Mayor hosts reception for Gibraltar Netball Association

By Chronicle Staff
12th October 2021

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos, hosted an evening reception for the Gibraltar Netball Association on the occasion of them hosting the Europe Netball Open Challenge in Gibraltar.

Representatives from competing teams from Malta, Isle of Man, Switzerland and The United Arab Emirates attended, as did representatives of the team from Northern Island who will play against Gibraltar and Isle of Man in ranking matches.

The Open Challenge ran from October 10 to 7, and is the first international event Netball has been able to host since the Covid Pandemic.

The President of the Gibraltar Netball Association, Moira Gomez, committee members, volunteers and guests were hosted by Mr Santos in the Mayor’s Parlour.

Mr Santos also welcomed Catherine Lewis, the Chair of European Netball, and Maggie Jackson, Technical Director, the driving forces behind this event, which was originally scheduled for 2020, postponed to May 2021 due to Covid restrictions, and finally came to fruition.

After 16 months of work, Gibraltar was recently successful in the bid to host The World Netball Youth Championship in 2025, which will see 10 days of Netball played by elite teams. Lindsay Impett, representing World Netball was also present at the reception.

Always keen to support local associations, organisations, teams and individuals in their efforts to propel Gibraltar into the international limelight, the Mayor was extremely pleased to be able to celebrate the Netball Association’s success and wished them the best of luck in the Open Challenge.

Most Read

Local News

Dog walker causes delay to inbound flight

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Two RGP officers awarded medals of merit, as Guardia Civil colonel highlights ‘excellent cooperation’ with RGP

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Wide Covid transmission prevented after spate of cases, Govt says

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Local News

Pair arrested for assault on law enforcement officers

Sat 9th Oct, 2021

Brexit

‘Positive approach’ from all sides in first round of Gib treaty talks

Mon 11th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Walk for Life this Saturday

12th October 2021

Features
GSVI form charity bowling team

12th October 2021

Features
Perez takes ‘Hope’ to Tarifa ‘Exodus’ exhibition

11th October 2021

Features
Teatro Lirico Andaluz returns to Gibraltar for Zarzuela

11th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021