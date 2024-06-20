Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mayor hosts Royal Gibraltar Police in a reception at City Hall

By Chronicle Staff
20th June 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez recently hosted a reception in recognition of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

In her speech she explained they are an essential part of the social fabric of the community, and it is of great importance that they always have the confidence of the people they serve, as without that confidence, they would be seriously limited in their ability to do their duties.

As Mayor, and on behalf of the community she explained “they are held in high regard by all and expressed gratitude to the excellent force for keeping us safe,” said a statement from her office.

The guest list was composed of the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, officers from across the force and support staff. Mr Ullger also said a few words.

