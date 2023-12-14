Mayor hosts the Nautilus Project

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, hosted a group of young volunteers from the Nautilus Project at the Mayor’s Parlour recently.

This followed the mayor visiting TNP headquarters a couple of months ago when she was briefed on the Project’s environmental initiatives.

The young volunteers were accompanied by their leaders, Lewis Stagnetto and Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, the group included many young people who worked tirelessly last summer in the clean-up operation following an oil spill in the Bay of Gibraltar.

Ms Gomez commended all present on the sterling work they undertake for our marine environment and was updated on the project’s future plans.