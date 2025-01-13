Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mayor invites public nominations for 2025 Mayor’s Awards

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
13th January 2025

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, has invited nominations from members of the public for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held in March.

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of the Rock’s community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and/or for a specific event or achievement. Nominees will have made a difference to Gibraltar’s society.

The nomination form can be downloaded from the website www.mayor.gi or collected from the reception at City Hall.

The completed form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi by Monday February 3, 2025.

The Awards Committee will then convene to select the award recipients, after which the date of the ceremony will be announced.

For more information contact mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or telephone 20070071.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed to breathe new life into century-old building in heart of town

Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Local News

Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount

Mon 13th Jan, 2025

Local News

Joe Brugada honoured with prestigious Catalan award for heritage and advocacy

Sun 12th Jan, 2025

Local News

West view reclamation set for inner harbour

Wed 8th Jan, 2025

Local News

Passengers on Bristol flight face severe delays after unauthorised drones seen near runway

Fri 10th Jan, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Three new recruits for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

13th January 2025

Local News
GCS launches volunteer scheme

13th January 2025

Local News
GCS launches Youth Arts Jamboree 2025

13th January 2025

Local News
Unite chief warns of ‘boiling point’ as workforce frustrations mount

13th January 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025