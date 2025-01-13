Mayor invites public nominations for 2025 Mayor’s Awards

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, has invited nominations from members of the public for the next conferral of Mayor’s Awards to be held in March.

The Mayor’s Awards have become a permanent fixture in Gibraltar’s annual civic calendar and serve to highlight the extraordinary achievements of members of the Rock’s community.

Having started as a lifesaving award for members of the essential services displaying a high degree of valour, the scope of the awards was later widened to include persons who have served Gibraltar in a distinguished manner, over a prolonged period and/or for a specific event or achievement. Nominees will have made a difference to Gibraltar’s society.

The nomination form can be downloaded from the website www.mayor.gi or collected from the reception at City Hall.

The completed form must be returned to the Mayor’s Office or sent via email to mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi by Monday February 3, 2025.

The Awards Committee will then convene to select the award recipients, after which the date of the ceremony will be announced.

For more information contact mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or telephone 20070071.