Mayor launches breast cancer awareness campaign

Mayor of Gibraltar Christian Santos has launched a campaign of awareness of breast cancer, in association with the Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar.

The endeavour comes under the umbrella of Mr Santos’s ‘We Are One’ campaign.

The campaign began with Mr Santos participating in the recent ‘Walkers for Knockers’ round the Rock walk.

This was followed by a photoshoot of breast cancer survivors in the Grand Chamber at City Hall.

Mr Santos will culminate events with the hosting of an evening concert in honour of those brave women, both the survivors and those who have sadly passed away.

The awareness campaign has also ventured online, providing an effective means of reaching out to many members of the community, particularly the youth.

Both Mr Santos and the Breast Cancer Support Group Gibraltar encourage everyone in the community to follow the campaign on the different social media platforms, to support the fight against breast cancer and raise awareness of it in the community.