Mayor marks one year in post

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, has marked a year in her post at City Hall.

Ms Gomez, who took over the post from Christian Santos, thanked the community for their support as she marked the occasion.

She said: “June 6, 2024, marks a year of my tenure as Mayor of Gibraltar and I wanted to take this opportunity of thanking our small but proud community for your many words of gratitude and thanks received so far.”

Ms Gomez also said she looks forward to continuing her tenure and serving the community.

“The year has gone surprisingly quickly, as life itself tends to do these days, and I want you all to know that I look forward to the rest of my tenure with great expectation, and with the sole purpose of continuing to serve you all as your civic representative.”

“I have been greatly impressed with the efforts and care taken locally especially with the elderly and the young in our community, and I want to thank those of you who have given me of your time, and my team for their assistance,” she added.