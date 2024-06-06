Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mayor marks one year in post

By Chronicle Staff
6th June 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, has marked a year in her post at City Hall.

Ms Gomez, who took over the post from Christian Santos, thanked the community for their support as she marked the occasion.

She said: “June 6, 2024, marks a year of my tenure as Mayor of Gibraltar and I wanted to take this opportunity of thanking our small but proud community for your many words of gratitude and thanks received so far.”

Ms Gomez also said she looks forward to continuing her tenure and serving the community.

“The year has gone surprisingly quickly, as life itself tends to do these days, and I want you all to know that I look forward to the rest of my tenure with great expectation, and with the sole purpose of continuing to serve you all as your civic representative.”

“I have been greatly impressed with the efforts and care taken locally especially with the elderly and the young in our community, and I want to thank those of you who have given me of your time, and my team for their assistance,” she added.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators must ‘find a way around the past’, CM says

Mon 3rd Jun, 2024

Local News

Police arrest seven as officers execute 50 outstanding court warrants

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

#Richard'sRendezvous The love of driving?

Wed 5th Jun, 2024

Brexit

Albares: Spain’s position on Schengen and customs is EU obligation, not ‘capricious’ demand

Tue 4th Jun, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

Did Russia threaten to attack Gibraltar? No, but…

Wed 29th May, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gabriella Martinez triumphs with photo 'No me Responde' at Alwani Summer Painting Exhibition

6th June 2024

Local News
HMS Duncan leaves Gibraltar bound for Red Sea

5th June 2024

Local News
Daphne Alcantara, tireless campaigner for people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia, dies aged 65

5th June 2024

Local News
Police arrest seven as officers execute 50 outstanding court warrants

5th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024