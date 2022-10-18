Mayor pays tribute to staff on John Cochrane Ward
The Mayor, Christian Santos, visited John Cochrane Ward in St Bernard’s Hospital to show his appreciation for the work they do in caring for some of the elderly residentials of Gibraltar. His visit was prompted by Paul Davies, who had personal experience of the “excellent work that they carry out on a daily basis”. “My...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here