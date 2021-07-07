Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Jul, 2021

UK/Spain News

Mayor Sadiq Khan marks 16th anniversary of the July 7 London bombings

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lays a wreath at the 7/7 Memorial, in Hyde Park, London, to mark the anniversary of the terrorist attacks in London on July 7th 2005 that killed 52 people. Pic by Stefan Rousseau

By Press Association
7th July 2021

By John Besley, PA

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has paid tribute to the victims of the July 7 bombings to mark the 16th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Fifty-two people died and more than 700 were injured when a series of co-ordinated explosions hit three London Underground trains and a double-decker bus in 2005.

Marking the anniversary, Mr Khan offered his thoughts to the victims as well as his thanks to the city’s emergency services for their “heroic efforts” on that day.

He said: “Our capital stands together to reflect and remember the innocent victims, and our thoughts are with all those whose lives were changed forever.

“As we mark 16 years since the attacks on our city, I want again to pay tribute to the heroic efforts of our emergency services and transport workers, who ran towards danger to help people and save lives.

“The way our city responded that day and continues to stand united against terrorism shows the world that now and forever, those who seek to destroy our way of life in London will never win.

“London will always stand defiantly against the evils of hatred and terrorism. Our values of freedom, tolerance and mutual respect will always prevail over those who seek to divide us.”

