Wed 28th Jun, 2023

Mayor visits Bella Vista Day Centre

By Chronicle Staff
28th June 2023

The Mayor of Gibraltar, Carmen Gomez, has visited Bella Vista Day Centre following her recent visit to Mount Alvernia.

During the visit and tour of the facilities, the mayor was hosted by Sandra Cortes and Dr Antonio Marin.

Ms Gomez spoke to service users and staff and learnt at first hand about all the activities and initiatives that are carried out at the Centre, especially for all who suffer from dementia, whether at an early or more advanced stage.

She noted how cheerful everyone was and thanked those who presented her with gifts to adorn her office at City Hall.

“It was not lost on Her Worship that the facility enhances the lives of all who attend, including staff whose dedication was evident, in addition to offering very valuable respite to user families,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office said.

“Another highlight of the visit was a magnificent musical rendition by service user Flor Cornelio in honour of Her Worship.”

Ms Gomez thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and is looking forward to repeating the visit in due course, given that the elderly and those in the community who experience difficulties are very close to her heart.

 

