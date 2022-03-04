Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mayor visits Cancer Relief premises

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2022

The Mayor, Christian Santos accepted an invitation by Cancer Relief to visit their premises and learn more about the exceptional services they offer.

Hosted by Charity CEO Grainne McKenna and Chair of the Trustee Board Marisa Desoiza, Mr Santos was shown around the facility and had the opportunity to speak to service users, staff and volunteers about what Cancer Relief offers.

“Alongside the invaluable clinical support, service users are offered complementary therapies by professionals to include exercise programs by qualified personal trainers and a full wig fitting and wig care service by a trained hairdresser. Day Support offers individual therapies, nurse support and group activities. Some services are also extended to families of service users, which means that the ever so crucial support system is also supported,” said a statement from the Government.

“The premises themselves speak volumes about the ethos of the Charity. The bright and airy rooms are invitingly decorated with homely touches of paintings and plants, making the spaces comfortable and uplifting. The outdoor Tranquillity Garden, veranda and patio area can be a retreat for moments of peace and quiet. All areas are as welcoming as the staff and volunteers themselves.”

Mr Santos said he was thoroughly impressed by the Centre and everything Cancer Relief does to offer support to our community.

