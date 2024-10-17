Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mayor visits Soup Kitchen

By Chronicle Staff
17th October 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, visited the Soup Kitchen on Tuesday this week after being invited by Monsignor Charles who showed her around the kitchen, explained opening times, those who offer to help and their donations.

She acknowledged the wonderful team of very caring and giving people who help daily with the cooking of the food and the distribution of food containers to those who come to his door.

“On behalf of our very generous community, which you all form part of, I thank you all for your kindness and attention,” she said.

“Here we must not forget the donations of food from various distributors in Gibraltar, without whose contributions this would not be possible.”

