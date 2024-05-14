Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th May, 2024

Mayor visits Waterport Day Centre

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2024

The Mayor, Carmen Gomez, visited Waterport Day following successful visits to Mount Alvernia, Bella Vista Day Centre, the Jewish Home and Hillsides.

Day Centre coordinator Gilda Fa and Head of Adults Service Julie Sen kindly hosted the Mayor during the visit on Monday morning where she was given a tour of the facilities offered.

Ms Gomez took the opportunity of speaking to residents and learnt firsthand about the fantastic care that is offered to them there, daily.

Examples being, homemade cooked meals, activities, yoga sessions and hairdressing opportunities.

She was approached by many of the service users to discuss past stories and asking for photo opportunities.

The service users presented the Mayor with a wonderful knitted scarf, as well as homemade cakes.

Ms Gomez said she thoroughly enjoyed the occasion and is looking forward to repeating the visit in due course.

