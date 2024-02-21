Mayor’s visit to John Cochrane Ward

As continuation of her outreach programme focusing on the elderly members of Gibraltar’s community the Mayor, Carmen Gomez, visited John Cochrane Ward at St Bernard’s Hospital.

This visit was hosted by Javier Rojas, ERS Clinical Nurse Manager and gave her an opportunity to interact with both staff members and residents.

“The safe, comfortable and 24 hour care facilities provided at John Cochrane Ward for our loved ones is superb,” said Ms Gomez.

“All of this is thankfully achieved by the hardworking, professional and compassionate staff who deliver this outstanding service of care.”

