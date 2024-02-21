Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Mayor’s visit to John Cochrane Ward

By Chronicle Staff
21st February 2024

As continuation of her outreach programme focusing on the elderly members of Gibraltar’s community the Mayor, Carmen Gomez, visited John Cochrane Ward at St Bernard’s Hospital.

This visit was hosted by Javier Rojas, ERS Clinical Nurse Manager and gave her an opportunity to interact with both staff members and residents.

“The safe, comfortable and 24 hour care facilities provided at John Cochrane Ward for our loved ones is superb,” said Ms Gomez.

“All of this is thankfully achieved by the hardworking, professional and compassionate staff who deliver this outstanding service of care.”

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Armed Forces Minister lands in Gibraltar for Diamond visit

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

All eyes on grey list decision as FATF meets in Paris this week

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Data points to busy uptake on new cycle lane

Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Local News

Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
RGP Family Fun Day aims to raise thousands of pounds

21st February 2024

Local News
Childline Anniversary Photobook donated for GHA waiting areas

21st February 2024

Local News
Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

21st February 2024

Local News
Sue Doherty is announced 67th Gibraltar International Drama Festival adjudicator

21st February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024