Wed 13th Jul, 2022

MBE for member of the Corps of Drums

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2022

A member of Corps of Drums of The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band, Lance Corporal (LCPL) Gerry Fortuna, has recently received an MBE in a ceremony held in Windsor.

LCpl Fortuna is a piper and bugler in the Corps of Drums of The Royal Gibraltar Regiment Band along with his wife Cpl Ruth Fortuna. They both share a passion for music and spend every Tuesday and Thursday evening in the band room rehearsing for upcoming events with the other band members.

Mr Fortuna has been a member of the band for 17 years and has travelled to various places during this time. Most recently he travelled to London as part of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Ceremonial Public Duties.

During their trip to London, the band played outside Calpe House, The Tower of London and Buckingham Palace. The second week of the tour saw the band travel up to Otterburn where they combined with other Regulars, Reserves and Cadet Musicians for a music camp with over 1000 musicians.

A week of rehearsals and training culminating in a performance at Beamish Museum for the general public.

During the day, Gerry is a Clinical Nurse Specialist within the Gibraltar Health Authority. It was announced in 2021 that he would be receiving an MBE for services to Health in Gibraltar.

“When I found out I was receiving an MBE, I was very surprised. I thought it was a prank. I got a call from the Convent and was asked to go and have tea with the Governor. I really did think that someone was pulling my leg. It was a huge surprise, and I was lost for words,” he said.

