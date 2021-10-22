Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

McElwee warns about missed chances after defeat against Slovan Bratislava

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2021

After a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Slovan Bratislava in the Europa Conference league group stage Lincoln Red Imps Mick McElwee once again warned about how missing chances and errors at this level of the competition could be crucial.
Speaking after the match the Lincoln Red Imps head coach highlighted how missed chances cost his team a chance to get a result in a match in which their display was to leave a further good impression on the pitch.

“When you don’t put your chances away against a team like Slovan Bratislava, they will punish you,” he said without hesitation. “We should have scored in the first half and they took their chances in the second half; that was the difference.
“I’d say that we created three or four opportunities but failed to capitalise and they had four or five real chances and scored two.
“We’re learning as a club and as a team all of the time as we go through these group matches. The next game sees us back at home and hopefully we can make that advantage count as we face Slovan Bratislava again.
“It will be another tough examination, as they all are at this stage of European competition, but we will work hard in preparation and be ready to go again.”

