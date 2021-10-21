Lincoln Red Imps unable to repeat their draw against Slovan Bratislava
Lincoln Red Imps without Walker or Lee Casciaro in their first eleven line-up provided Dayle Coleing with his Europa Conference League group stage debut. Except for the two goals the Gibraltar keeper hardly tested in the match against Slovan Bratislava. In a somewhat patchy pitch which had groundsmen doing minor maintenance of the turf just...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here