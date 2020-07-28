McGrail calls for judicial inquiry over early retirement
The former Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail, has called for an independent judicial inquiry into the circumstances leading up to his early retirement in June. In a statement issued by his lawyer, Charles Gomez, Mr McGrail said the inquiry should be conducted by a UK High Court judge and was necessary in order to protect...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here