McGrail Inquiry closes with two conflicting stances: ‘Corruption’, or ‘wild and irresponsible’ claims?
The last day of the McGrail Inquiry heard starkly opposed conclusions from lawyers representing former police Commissioner Ian McGrail and those for the Government parties. For the former, the Inquiry had uncovered incontrovertible evidence of corruption at the highest level of government in a sequence of events that had destroyed the career of a long-serving...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here