Wed 10th Apr, 2024

McGrail Inquiry hears conflicting submissions from main parties

Screnshots of the Inquiry in the text of the aricle are courtesy of GBC and used with merission from the Inquiry.

By Brian Reyes
10th April 2024

In its last day of opening submissions, the McGrail Inquiry heard conflicting interpretations of the key issues at the heart of the process from lawyers for former police Commissioner Ian McGrail, and those representing the Government parties. Caoilfhionn Gallagher, KC, one of Mr McGrail’s lawyers, said the events under scrutiny hinged on the Royal Gibraltar...

