Fri 11th Aug, 2023

Local News

McGrail Inquiry postponed over concern about impact on criminal investigation

Sir Peter Openshaw [pictured left] arriving at the Garrison Library for a preliminary session of the McGrail Inquiry. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
11th August 2023

The main hearing of the McGrail Inquiry will be postponed over concerns it could prejudice an ongoing police investigation into allegations that witnesses may have received incentives to provide evidence. The decision was announced by Sir Peter Openshaw, the retired UK judge who is chairing of the Inquiry, in a six-page ruling on Friday. Sir...

