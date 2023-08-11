McGrail Inquiry postponed over concern about impact on criminal investigation
The main hearing of the McGrail Inquiry will be postponed over concerns it could prejudice an ongoing police investigation into allegations that witnesses may have received incentives to provide evidence. The decision was announced by Sir Peter Openshaw, the retired UK judge who is chairing of the Inquiry, in a six-page ruling on Friday. Sir...
