McGrail Inquiry sets out protocol for livestream of proceedings
The McGrail Inquiry has published a protocol explaining how the livestreaming of its proceedings will operate on a day-to-day basis, as well as setting out conditions for people attending in person. Inquiry chairman Sir Peter Openshaw had previously ruled that the principles of open justice applied to the process and had granted permission for GBC...
