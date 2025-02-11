McGrail Inquiry to reconvene over ‘alleged delays, failures and deletions’ in disclosure by RGP and former police Commissioner
The McGrail Inquiry is to reconvene for another public hearing after the Royal Gibraltar Police and some of its former and serving senior officers disclosed new material months after the public hearing ended last year. The material includes WhatsApp messages – including “possible deletions” – between members of the RGP’s senior management team during a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here