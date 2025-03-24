Med Steps challenge set for May

The Med Steps 5 Challenge is set to take place again in May, 10 years on from when the first fundraising challenge for Cancer Relief was held.

Those taking part in the initiative will be putting their fitness to the test by climbing up and down the Mediterranean Steps with the aim of completing five laps.

For those unable to do the five laps, the event’s organisers welcome any attempts while encouraging participants to do their best.

The event has raised over £150,000 for Cancer Relief since it began 10 years ago, of which £60,000 was raised from the last two years’ events.

Fundraising efforts began in 2015 when event founder and organiser Mark Cooper decided to take on the Clock2Rock challenge with his friends Simon Morgan and Graham Dyer, where they cycled from Big Ben in London to the Rock.

Mr Cooper then came up with the idea of the Med Steps 5 Challenge as an extra fundraiser, which has since kicked on into being a staple event in Gibraltar’s charity calendar.

“I am humbled that people still put themselves through this year after year, more come every year too,” he told the Chronicle.

“Last year over 500 competitors took part with over 400 doing five laps.”

He added that even children as young as the age of five took part in the challenge last year.

There will be respective medals on the day for those who complete three laps and for those who complete five laps.

Mr Cooper said the event continues to grow and raise vital funds for the charity thanks to the generosity of Chestertons, Sovereign, Image Graphics, and LiveScore in sponsoring the event.

“Cancer affects everyone, either yourself or a family member whether young or old, so what better charity to raise money for than one that covers everything from advice to counselling to palliative care,” Mr Cooper said.

“Cancer Relief needs over £500,000 a year to keep providing this service.”

“Last year we raised over £32,000, that’s a nurse’s wage."

Two registration days are set to take place for the event, the first being on March 26 at the Piazza from 8.30am to 5pm.

A second registration day will take place on April 23 at Casemates.

Early registration will cost £15, with registration on the day of the challenge costing £20.

Everyone who registers will get a string bag with water and a face towel, and can purchase a t-shirt for a further £15.

A quiz night for teams of four to six people costing £10 each will take place on April 10 from 7pm at the Calpe Rowing Club to raise further funds, with a raffle also taking place on the night.

The challenge will take place on May 10 at 9am, with all proceeds raised to be donated to Cancer Relief.